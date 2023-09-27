Houston Astros left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez threw the 16th no-hit game in franchise history in a win against the Cleveland Guardians.

Where do Astros' playoff chances stand? A Houston win over Seattle in series finale would be ideal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Let's cut to the chase, shall we?

The Houston Astros are clinging on to the third and final American League wild-card spot by a half-game over the Seattle Mariners, with whom they've been battling in a three-game series that concludes Wednesday night.

With every win over Seattle, the Astros pad their lead. With every loss to Seattle, the Astros' lead gets cut down.

The video above is from Aug. 2, 2023, in the aftermath of Framber Valdez's no-hitter.

Houston won on Monday night but lost on Tuesday.

So, Wednesday marks a pivotal rubber match between the two, with the winner expected to be in the driver's seat toward a playoff berth without the need for help from outside forces.

In order to ensure Houston gets the win it needs in the Pacific Northwest, Framber Valdez is set to start against Seattle's Bryce Miller.

For added measure, the Astros opened tickets sales for their postseason games before a playoff spot is even clinched.

ABC13 Sports is setting the table ahead of the late-night matchup, including where the 'Stros and their AL playoff rivals stand, what needs to happen for a Houston clinch, and what the data shows about the World Series champs' chances.

Where do the Astros and other remaining AL rivals stand?

The Astros (87-71) have a half-game lead over Seattle (85-72) for the third AL wild-card berth. Houston concludes its season series with the M's on Wednesday.

At the same time, the Texas Rangers, who own the AL West's top spot, are in position to dethrone the Astros from the division crown. At 88-69, they hold a two-and-a-half game lead over second-place Houston and a three-game lead over third-place Seattle.

The Rangers play one more game against the Los Angles Angels on Wednesday, which virtually begins at the same time as the Houston-Seattle finale.

The Astros can also sneak into the second AL wild-card spot, which is held by Toronto. The Blue Jays (87-71) hold a one-and-a-half-game lead over the Astros.

After Wednesday night, Houston would have three games remaining, all against the Arizona Diamondbacks, while Toronto, Texas, and Seattle have four games each left. Texas and Seattle's last four contests are against each other, which may provide some interesting scenarios for the Astros.

Speaking of...

What needs to happen for Houston to make the playoffs?

As has been established heading into the Seattle series, the Astros being swept for their final home series of the season did not help.

Despite the loss, most of the scenarios heading into the Seattle series are still in play, but with a Mariners sweep off the table, Houston is left with just one scenario that allows the team to control its own destiny.

Scenarios where Houston controls its own destiny:

Astros win two of three in Seattle and sweep Arizona.

Scenarios where Houston will need outside help:

Astros win two of three in Seattle and win two of three at Arizona, and Seattle loses one of four games in its final series against Texas.

Astros win one of three in Seattle and sweep Arizona, and Seattle loses three of four games against Texas.

Astros win at least two of the next four games while Toronto loses at least three of the next four.

Of Texas, Seattle, and Toronto, Houston owns a season-series tiebreaker against only the Rangers.

What's a magic number, and how does it apply to the Astros?

A playoff-clinching magic number is the amount of games a team has to win combined with its closest rival's losses for a postseason spot. This takes into account games remaining.

As of Wednesday, heading into the Seattle finale, Houston's magic number is at four for the third AL wild-card spot. Ideally, the Astros would want to win all four of its remaining games to clinch, but any combination of Houston wins and Seattle losses that add to exactly four will ensure the 'Stros clinch.

The Astros are also in the running for the AL West crown, albeit with an extremely small chance to earn it. That magic number is seven, which means ideally Houston would need to win all four of its remaining wins and get help in the form of three Texas Rangers losses in their next five games, including Wednesday's action.

What are Houston's odds of making the postseason?

Take this for what it is, but ESPN Analytics posted Wednesday a projected playoff bracket that puts the Houston Astros as the No. 6 seed against the No. 3-seeded AL Central champs, the Minnesota Twins, in the AL wild-card round. The winner of the best-of-three series, which all of the games would be played at the higher-seeded team's ballpark, goes on to face the No. 2 seed, which is currently the Texas Rangers.

The Astros sit at a 61% chance of making the playoffs. That means three out of five times, Houston is a postseason team under these precise circumstances. Houston has a 53% chances of earning an AL wild-card spot and an 8% chance of winning its division.

Meanwhile, Seattle sits at a worse-than-50% shot at going to the playoffs, with a two-in-five chance of earning it through the wild card.

On a micro level, ESPN Analytics gives Houston the statistical advantage in Wednesday's game. The Astros own a 57% chance of defeating the Mariners, which would improve their postseason odds to 84% after Wednesday. A loss, though, erodes it down to 30%.

What's left in Houston's schedule?

Wednesday : at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

: at Seattle, 8:40 p.m. Friday : at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

: at Arizona, 8:40 p.m. Saturday : at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

: at Arizona, 7:10 p.m. Sunday: at Arizona, 2:10 p.m.+

All times are CT.

+ - denotes final Astros game of 2023 regular season

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Data compiled by Sports Reference and ESPN was used in this report.

