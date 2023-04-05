2023 Houston Art Car Parade to roll through Downtown Houston next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston is revving up for the world's biggest celebration of art cars this Earth Month.

The 36th annual Houston Art Car Parade has become the city's largest free public art event, drawing more than 300,000 spectators each year.

The parade will roll through Downtown Houston on Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m. CDT, and you can have the best seat in town by watching live on ABC13.

We'll bring you every minute of the action anywhere you stream Eyewitness News, like Roku and Fire TV. Just search "ABC13 Houston" in your app store.

The free, family-friendly event features a parade of groovy and wacky art cars, as they make their way down Allen Parkway, all the way downtown.

The parade attracts around 250 art cars and other entries from 23 states, in addition to Canada and Mexico.

WATCH: Scrapdaddy's amazing art car metal wonderland

While some artists opt to use temporary materials, such as paper and tape, others completely transform their vehicles with recycled materials, turning them into traveling art sculptures.

7 Ways to Celebrate Art Cars in April

The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art, which organizes the annual Art Car Parade, will also offer a variety of colorful gatherings to mark this year's celebration.

Mid Main First Thursday : A block party benefit for the Orange Show, featuring live music, drink specials, DJs and complimentary beverages.

: A block party benefit for the Orange Show, featuring live music, drink specials, DJs and complimentary beverages. Easter Orange Art Car Hunt : Free egg hunt for candy and prizes for the kids at Smither Park, at 2441 Munger St.

: Free egg hunt for candy and prizes for the kids at Smither Park, at 2441 Munger St. 2023 Main Street Drag : Art cars go on tour to visit Houstonians in their neighborhoods.

: Art cars go on tour to visit Houstonians in their neighborhoods. The Legendary Art Car Ball: This 18+ event features live music, food, performers and even fire-breathing art cars!

On the day of the parade, The Orange Show will also stage a variety of events to celebrate the pomp and pageantry: