Missouri City father uses old campaign signs in Art Car creation

Friday, April 12, 2024
Robert Mace said inspiration for his Art Car entry this year came after voting.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- In a world often divided by politics, Robert Mace is connecting both parties through his Art Car creation. The father of two is using old campaign signs as the primary material.

Mace said he was inspired after voting, "When I walked out I realized, there are all these signs all over the place and they are just going to be thrown away."

The design of his creation is Star Wars-inspired. He is building replica of the N-1 Starfighter that can be seen in The Mandalorian TV series.

"It doesn't matter if you're Republican or Democrat, there is something to see here," Mace said.

