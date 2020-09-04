Houston-area businesses, restaurants and bars not reopening after pandemic

Acadian Bakers

Agricole

Blackbird Izakaya

Broken Barrel

Helen

Night Heron

Penny Quarter

HOUSTON, Texas -- After months of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and readjusting to social distancing standards, many Houston-area businesses have announced they will not be reopening.It's unfortunately a familiar message shared by small businesses and large corporations across the country: Going out of business.Closures include name-brand retailers, local shops and restaurants declaring bankruptcy or closing altogether.Shoppers are sharing the heartbreak as fabled stores feel the effect of the pandemic. Coronavirus bankruptcies include J.Crew, Neiman Marcus and Pier One, just to name a few.