Houston-area businesses, restaurants and bars not reopening after pandemic

It's unfortunately a familiar message shared by small businesses and large corporations across the country: Going out of business.
Closures include name-brand retailers, local shops and restaurants declaring bankruptcy or closing altogether.
Shoppers are sharing the heartbreak as fabled stores feel the effect of the pandemic. Coronavirus bankruptcies include J.Crew, Neiman Marcus and Pier One, just to name a few.
These Houston-area businesses have announced closures as the result of the coronavirus pandemic:
- Acadian Bakers
- Agricole
- Blackbird Izakaya
- Broken Barrel
- Helen
- Night Heron
- Penny Quarter
