This beloved sports bar in downtown is shutting down for good

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of Houston's most beloved sports bars is closing its doors for good after 14 years, according to its owner.Lucky's Pub will be shutting down its popular downtown location, along with Lucky's Lodge on Rusk Street, citing struggles related to the COVID-19 pandemic."You could be whoever you wanted to be, and they accepted you for who you were," said long-time Lucky's Pub customer, Lewis Hernandez.According to the Greater Houston Restaurant Association, up to 30 percent of Houston restaurants will close by the end of the year.Known as one of the most popular bars in Houston to catch a game, Lucky's Pub has been a go-to favorite for Houston sports fans.As the virus spreads across the globe, major sports have been in limbo."With COVID-19, you're losing a sense of normalcy," said Hernandez. "This was taken away from me as well."Last week, the NBA took a major step toward getting back on the court after approving a new format for restarting the league season next month at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida.The owner said the bar's last day in business was be Thursday. The location in Katy will remain open.