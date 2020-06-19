coronavirus texas

Pappas will permanently close 5 restaurants in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- The economic recession triggered by the coronavirus pandemic has affected all sectors of the U.S. economy, but restaurants have been hit particularly hard. Houston has seen a number of high profile closings since the start of the pandemic, and now they have reached one of the city's most prominent restaurant groups.

Pappas Restaurants has permanently closed five of its Houston-area establishments, including three inside the Loop. They are:

  • Yia Yia Mary's Mediterranean Kitchen
  • Pappas Seafood House at I-45 North at Aldine Bender
  • Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen on Richmond near Kirby
  • Pappas Shrimp Shack at I-45 and Woodridge
  • Little Pappas Seafood House on Shepherd and West Alabama


The company's three restaurants in downtown Houston-Pappasito's in the Hilton Americas Hotel, Pappadeaux in the George R. Brown Convention Center, and Pappas Bros. Steakhouse in the Shops at Houston Center-will reopen "as soon as it is possible to do so," Pappas director of marketing Christina Pappas tells CultureMap.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.

