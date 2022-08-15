HFD says to avoid area after apartments catch on fire in southwest Houston

The Houston Fire Department was working to contain the fire at the Crossing Sedona Square Apartments Monday afternoon.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters were working to put out a fire at an apartment complex in southwest Houston Monday afternoon, according to officials.

The Houston Fire Department said it received reports of an apartment on fire at 9755 Court Glen Dr.

SkyEye arrived at the fire at about 12:40 p.m.

Video shows crews at the Crossing Sedona Square Apartments working to contain the fire.

According to authorities, the fire started in one unit and spread to others in the building. A total of eight units were destroyed, officials said.

HFD said to please avoid the area.

There were no reported injuries.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.