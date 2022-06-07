IAH warns travelers to find alternative parking spots due to all terminal garages being full

bush intercontinental airport

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Do you have plans to drive to George Bush Intercontinental Airport for your upcoming travel? You might want to find an alternate parking spot.

On Tuesday, IAH announced on their Twitter that all of their terminal garages are full and are only open to online reservations.



IAH suggests travelers use the Ecopark locations on John F Kennedy Boulevard or Will Clayton Parkway.

