Stolen box truck leads chase into Bush Intercontinental Airport, crashes into Terminal B building

Authorities haven't disclosed a lot of information on what occurred at IAH on Monday night, but an eyewitness video captured what appeared to be a chase in progress.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There were no major impacts to passengers or operations at Bush Intercontinental Airport on Monday night when someone driving a box truck crashed against a terminal building ending a chase with authorities.

Houston Airports System confirmed the end of the pursuit that appeared to have been captured on camera. Eyewitness video shows at least eight patrol units with lights and sirens pursuing the truck that appeared to be heading toward the airport on JFK Boulevard.

Airport officials said the truck crashed through gate FV5 on North Terminal Road at about 9:05 p.m. while being pursued by law enforcement vehicles.

The truck drove inside the airport service road until it crashed against the Terminal B building, Houston Airports said.

One person was detained at the scene. The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office also confirmed that a person was apprehended in a restricted area near a runway.

In the immediate aftermath, an Eyewitness News camera was rolling as a man wearing a ripped shirt and handcuffs was being led into a patrol unit.

How it began

Capt. Jonathan Zitzmann, of the Precinct 4 Constable's Office, explained that the whole ordeal started as a traffic stop for a stolen vehicle in the Spring area.

The truck ignored commands to pull over and evaded.

The pursuit headed into Montgomery County and then back into Harris County on the Hardy Toll Road, where authorities successfully spiked the vehicle.

The driver, however, was able to continue, heading toward the airport and took a left turn into a dead end on McCown, where the truck crashed through the secured gate.

Zitzmann said the truck crossed taxiways and a cargo area before stopping on the south side of Terminal B, where he bailed from the truck.

The suspect was later found inside the tunnels near the Marriott Hotel.

There were no injuries or impacts to passengers. Zitzmann added that not a lot of cars were on the roadways, minimizing the risk of any danger.

The suspect has not been identified other than his age of 35 years.

A variety of charges are being pursued, Zitzmann said, and authorities are consulting with the FBI for any possible federal counts in terms of any airport-related offenses.

