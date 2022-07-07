Video shows wanted man rob 2 stores at gunpoint 1 day apart in east Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man tied to at least two aggravated robberies in the east Houston area. In one of the incidents, the wanted suspect fired a shot at an employee.
The first robbery happened on Tuesday, May 10 around 9 p.m. at a general store in the 9500 block of Homestead.
The employees had locked the front doors for the night and were working in the back of the store when the suspect, who had been hiding somewhere within the store, suddenly appeared, according to police.
Video released by Houston police on Wednesday shows the man point a handgun at an employee while demanding money.
The suspect then escorted the employee to the cash registers, police said. He handed the employee a bag to empty the cash drawers into.
After getting the money, the video shows the man point the gun at another employee and force her to unlock the front doors.
The suspect fled the store in an unknown direction.
The next day, on Wednesday, May 11, just after 9 p.m., police believe the same man robbed another general store in the 9200 block of N. Wayside.
The two stores are only about 1.5 miles apart.
In the second aggravated robbery, HPD said the suspect walked into the store, found an employee in an aisle, and pointed a handgun at him.
When the employee tried to run away, security video shows the man fire his gun, narrowly missing the employee and causing him to fall to the ground.
Police said the suspect then forced the store employees to open the cash registers and place money into a bag.
He fled the scene in an unknown direction.
The suspect in both incidents is described as a Black man, 17 to 18 years old, with short black hair and a medium build. He was wearing all black at the time of the robberies.
Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
