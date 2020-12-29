400 people have been murdered in Houston in 2020

2020 can’t end fast enough. Our city, state, & nation have suffered much from the impact of COVID; illness, death, economic malaise, and an increase in violence.



Sadly, as of today, 400 Houstonians have been victims of murder. Together we must and will stem the tide in 2021. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) December 29, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9119806" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Turner joined community and faith leaders at a "Stop the Violence H-Town" rally as Houston sees a streak of violent crime.

🚨This year, law-abiding citizens saw the real-life consequences of elected officials embracing pro-criminal, revolving-door policies. The result: our communities suffered.



Historic crime reductions & the renaissance of our urban communities are being thrown away. For what? pic.twitter.com/Nf9fhBL2Sl — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) December 29, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a milestone no one will celebrate.Across the city of Houston, 400 people were murdered as of Tuesday. That's a spike of at least 42% over 2019 and 100 more than the highs seen in 2015 and 2016, when the city hit 300 murders.Violence across the city is up, with aggravated assaults seeing similar upward trends in a year that has been merciless.Houston's murder rate has increased over the past 10 years, but some dips in the past few years gave officials hope that the city had turned the corner.2020's massive increase dashes those hopes amid a pandemic that is keeping suspected criminals from court dates and trials.Without the court system being able to operate, courts are backlogged at least 18 months, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, who commented on previous 13 Investigates reporting of the huge slowdown in the court system.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told ABC13's Ted Oberg that officers are laughed at by suspects, who say they'll be free in no time and back on the street.Murders have happened across the city, according to an ABC13 analysis that shows no area is immune from crime.Mayor Sylvester Turner has pledged millions of dollars to help get more officers on the street, but has little progress to show for it so far, according to previous reporting by the 13 Investigates team.