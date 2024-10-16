Investigation underway into deadly crash involving motorcycle and vehicle in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle is being investigated in southwest Houston on Wednesday.

The Houston Police Department said the wreck happened at about 11:15 a.m. along Woodway Drive near Chimney Rock Road.

Officers confirmed the fatality Wednesday but have not said what led to the deadly crash.

Drivers in the area were told to seek alternate routes.

