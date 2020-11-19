Houston homicide reaches 350; stats show crime fighters short staffed

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8078545" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 13 Investigates the increase in Houston homicides at 10 on ABC13.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A double murder on the west side of town Wednesday afternoon brought the city's homicide total to 350 for this year - numbers the Houston Police Department's homicide squad hasn't had to deal with in decades.Commander Belinda Null heads HPD's homicide vivision. Standing in front of a dry erase board updated every time there is another murder in the city, she told 13 Investigates, "It's a number on a board, but to us, they are families, loved ones, they're all people."A geographic analysis of Houston murders show few neighborhoods are immune.In 2020, the city is dealing with 44% more homicides than this day last year. It's a staggering increase that Null admits is taxing her team."It can be overwhelming," she told ABC13 in her first TV interview. "Unfortunately, there is a finite number of officers we have, and the chiefs have to make decisions about how they need to disperse that manpower in order to be responsive to crime. Obviously, I'm requesting additional manpower ... but even that takes time."The homicide division has just two additional detectives than it did in 2018 when there were at least 83 fewer killings. The division's Special Investigate Unit, which investigates officer-involved shootings, has added seven detectives, which Null says adds resources.As her team works to catch Houston's killers, the division's clearance rate cites a low point. Less than 46% of this year's murders have been solved. Null is quick to point out that percentage is close to the national average. HPD statistics show it is lower than the department's recent average.But why is it happening now in Houston?"[I get asked] every day," Null said with a smile before telling us it's not all COVID-19 related.The surge started before the pandemic set in."We're in unprecedented times, we are seeing unprecedented numbers," Null told 13 Investigates inside her 6th floor office at HPD headquarters. "People and businesses are suffering. Individuals are suffering. People are [in] isolation, stress. I think people are quicker to temper, their tempers are quicker to flare. We've seen that in a lot of our cases where there's some type of altercation, which unfortunately is ending in, in violence that we hadn't seen really prior to this."