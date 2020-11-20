Houston's rising homicide rate is due in part to repeat offenders out of jail on bond, Victim advocate says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In 2020, murder is up more than 46% in Houston, not just because of well-known days with multiple killings, but because nearly every day brings at least one more.Houston police chief Art Acevedo said Friday the rising rates are a phenomena that extend beyond the city and have been an issue across the country.Murders with a known crime element are up significantly, including gang crime and narcotics-related killings, Acevedo said.In 2020, documented gang members have accounted for 57 of the homicide victims in Houston, according to the statistics compiled by HPD.Drug-related crimes were also a significant number of the murders, while murders related to domestic violence have increased.Road rage incidents that have ended in the death of someone involved were up slightly as well.The increase in murders is part of what Houston Crime Stopper's victim advocate Andy Kahn called a "bond pandemic.""What we are seeing, and what we're trying to get people to talk about is the revolving door at the courthouse that continues to release offenders time and time again," Kahn said. "This is collateral damage of what we're seeing in bond reform."Kahn pointed to murder suspects who were out of jail on bond on previous charges of violent crimes.The Houston Police Department's homicide division has just two additional detectives more than what it had in 2018 when there were at least 83 fewer killings. The division's Special Investigative Unit, which investigates officer-involved shootings, has added seven detectives.