Faulty electrical outlet possible cause of fire that left 1 dead, 1 hurt in Shepard, TX: Officials

Sunday, September 24, 2023 11:26PM
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead, and another was left injured following a house fire that broke out on Sunday afternoon, according to the San Jacinto Sheriff's Office.

The fire happened in the 100 block of S. Hill Ave in Shepard, Texas, about 57 miles outside of Houston.

According to officials, a preliminary investigation said a faulty electrical outlet may have caused the fire.

Once officials arrived, one person was confirmed dead at the scene, and another was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Investigators asked for all to avoid the area and yield to emergency personnel.

