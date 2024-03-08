Person dies in Baytown house fire; firefighter treated for heat exhaustion, officials say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead, and a firefighter had to be treated for heat exhaustion after a home in Baytown went up in flames Friday morning.

The Baytown Fire Department said the incident happened at about 7 a.m. at a house in the 700 block of Travis Street.

In a Facebook post, the department shared images of crews battling the heavy flames.

One person reportedly died as a result, and a firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion.

It's unclear what started the fire, but an investigation into the incident is currently underway.