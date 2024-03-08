Person dies in Baytown house fire; firefighter treated for heat exhaustion, officials say

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead, and a firefighter had to be treated for heat exhaustion after a home in Baytown went up in flames Friday morning.
The Baytown Fire Department said the incident happened at about 7 a.m. at a house in the 700 block of Travis Street.
In a Facebook post, the department shared images of crews battling the heavy flames.
One person reportedly died as a result, and a firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion.
It's unclear what started the fire, but an investigation into the incident is currently underway.