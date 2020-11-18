Community & Events

Dr. Seuss-inspired 'Hou-Ville' coming to downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Grinch is coming to town and he's bringing a little bit of Whoville with him.

The "Hou-Ville" outdoor Christmas village will be located in downtown at 520 Texas Ave., outside the Bayou Music Center.

The holiday exhibit is inspired by Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," but with an H-town spin to it.

Gingerbread houses, giant gift shops, Santa's workshop and so much more will also be part of the magical experience.

The event takes place Dec. 1 through Dec. 23.

Tickets, $30 for adults and $15 for children, will be available for 90-minute time slots until Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

