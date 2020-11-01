Sugar Land Holiday Lights 2020 returns to Constellation Field later this month

The seventh annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights event will illuminate the nights beginning Nov. 20.
The display features more than 3 million lights, a carnival, vendors, food and even Santa Claus.
RELATED: Houstonians invited to participate in new Uptown lighting holiday video
COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place and everyone will have to wear a mask and have their temperature checked to enter.
Tickets are available at the Sugar Land Skeeters ticket office or online. Admission prices vary by night but children 3 and under are free to enter.
Carnival admission is separate and wristbands are $15 each.
Also, back in 2020 are themed days of the week, including Santa's Cinema Movie Night every Wednesday, Santa's Nice List ($10 child tickets) every Monday and Silver Bells Night (senior night) every Tuesday.
Sugar Land Holiday Lights will once again feature numerous theme nights as well, including Lights and Leashes, Ladies Night/Gingerbread House Night, Ugly Sweater Night and Rudolph's Wagon Parade.
SEE ALSO: Moody Gardens annual winter tradition 'Holiday in the Gardens' is back
You can find more details about this year's event on the Sugar Land Skeeters website.