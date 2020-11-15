Society

Space Center Houston Galaxy Lights officially launches

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Space Center Houston launched the holiday season with its popular Galaxy Lights event Sunday night.

It debuted with a watch party for the SpaceX Dragon launch to the International Space Station. Liftoff happened at 6:27 p.m. from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

RELIVE THE MOMENT:


EMBED More News Videos

GODSPEED CREW 1! Relive the launch of the SpaceX Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.



Galaxy Lights featured an interactive light display, equipped with learning stations and outdoor SpaceX Falcon 9 exhibits.

This year, Space Center Houston is expanding and including new outdoor and indoor experiences.

The new outdoor path offers guests a walk through a 200-foot LED light tunnel made of more than 250,000 lights synchronized to festive holiday music.

Since the thought of snow is almost foreign to Houstonians, guests will be able to appreciate snowflakes falling onto a massive projection wall and the occasional snowfall.

The space-themed light show runs through Jan. 3.

Tickets are available online for $19.95. If you're a member, you can snag a ticket for the reduced price of $15.95 and children 3 and younger get free admission.

SEE RELATED STORIES:

Marriot Marquis goes bright with winter lights event

Sugar Land Holiday Lights 2020 returns to Constellation Field later this month
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonspacexrocketholiday lightsnasachristmas treesnowchristmassciencelights festivaljohnson space centerkennedy space center
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SPONSORED: Watch Sunday's SpaceX Crew Dragon launch
Violent weekend across Houston as shootings erupt across city
Benny the Butcher shot during attempted robbery at Houston Walmart
Fake cops get away with gaming machines from SE Houston store
'Famines of biblical proportions' feared in 2021
Grab a Jacket! Cool start to Monday
New book explores 'Texas Titans' George H.W. Bush, James Baker
Show More
Trump admits Biden won election for the 1st time, then reverses it
What you need to know about COVID-19 testing in Houston
Incarcerated Texans asked to work in morgue as COVID-19 deaths rise
Your top headlines for Sunday, Nov. 15
Chubb, Hunt rush Browns past Texans 10-7 in wild weather
More TOP STORIES News