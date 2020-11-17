What's in store for Houston's holiday spectacular this year

Who is headlining the event?

Robert Glasper, pianist and record producer, nominated for seven Grammy Awards, winning three and one Emmy Award, is known for delivering mellow, complex compositions with a subtle hip-hop influence.

Ledisi, an R&B and jazz recording artist, songwriter, actress and twelve-time Grammy Award nominee. Known for her 2011 R&B hit "Pieces of Me," and 2019's "High," her first foray into the "trap soul" vibe.

American Idol's Laci Kaye Booth, a true child of Texas, growing up in Livingston, she is a self-taught musician playing guitar and carrying a voice full of soul.

Who else is performing?

Disney's DCappella - DCappella is Disney Music Group's premier acappella singing sensation featuring seven world-class vocalists. Known for their reimagined classics from the Disney songbook, the group debuted on the "American Idol" stage during Disney Night in 2018 and in 2019 completed a 40-city tour through North America and parts of Canada, and sold out an 18-city tour through Japan.

Amanda Solis with J Dance - This Texas City native has spent the last few years paying tribute to Tejano icon Selena. Her first original single, "Kiebra la Bota," is a party anthem in the style of zapateado. She is on the verge of releasing a six-song EP cleverly titled "Quinceañera Queen."

Dance of Asian America - Dance of Asian America is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization promoting and preserving the rich cultural heritage of China through authentic Chinese dance. The troupe will showcase award-winning dances from various ethnic groups of China.

Break Free Hip Hop School - Using HIP HOP dance to challenge students while teaching the values of peace, love, unity and fun, Break Free Hip Hop School will showcase their breaking talent, style and culture.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Feeling in the holiday spirit?Even if you're not just yet, this may help.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has announced his plans for the annual city holiday lighting event "Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular -101 years of Holiday Cheer."ABC13 is the exclusive television partner of the event, which similar to July 4th's "Freedom Over Texas" celebration, will not have an audience.The event will be streamed on abc13.com on Dec. 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. If you miss out, the show will be rebroadcast on abc13.com on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.To keep in line with COVID-19 health and safety protocols, many holiday traditions both new and old will be featured through live and pre-recorded methods, as well as virtual vignettes from local, regional and national entertainers.You can expect a number of virtual appearances and throw-back tributes. Houston's Break Free Hip Hop School, International Voices Choirs and the world-renowned Houston Ballet will be joined by the following performers:And what's a celebration without holiday lights? There will be plenty of those too as holiday delight destinations including the following will be featured:Highland Village
Downtown Mainstreet
Market Square/Mistletoe
The Ice at Discovery Green
Alley Theater's "Deck The Trees" at the George R. Brown Convention Center
the City Hall lights
At the center of it all will be the official holiday tree, a 54' white fir from Grants Pass, Oregon.