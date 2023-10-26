Honeyland Festival: A celebration of Houston's Black food, music, and culture

Bun B., co-owner of Trill Burgers is one of many Black chefs, restaurateurs, and mixologists that will be featured at Honeyland Festival in November.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A unique festival is headed to Houston in November. It's a celebration showcasing the best our region has to offer in food, drinks, and music with an emphasis on Black culture.

Bun B, co-owner of Trill Burgers, lies among the star-studded lineup of Black chefs, restaurateurs, and mixologists that will be featured at Honeyland Festival next month. His restaurant is the nationally renowned, 2022 winner of Good Morning America's "Ultimate Burger Spot," Trill Burgers.

The culinary and music lineups will also include celebrated leaders and artists like Kelis, Marcus Samuelsson, Tabitha Brown, Mary J. Blige, Miguel, Tems, and more.

Bun B joined the Eyewitness News livestream to discuss the festival, which also provides professional training and career development for Black creators.

Honeyland Festival will take place Nov. 11 and 12 at The Crown Festival Park in Sugar Land. Two-day and one-day tickets are still available for purchase.

You can watch his interview in the video player above.

