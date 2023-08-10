After winning GMA's ultimate burger competition, Bub B returned to NYC to talk about his business' success.

Bun B travels to New York to talk about Trill Burger's success with GMA

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Last summer, the unofficial mayor of Houston, Bun B, took home the top prize in Good Morning America's search for the ultimate burger!

Since then, he's opened Trill Burgers on Shepherd and Richmond. You can't miss it. It's the building in bright yellow, and there's always a line of hungry patrons.

He's also behind the latest food hybrid that's hitting all the right notes - that's the Smash Burger Taco, which is ground beef smashed with a tortilla and then topped with cheese and the burger toppings of your choosing.

Bun went back on GMA Thursday morning to make that mashup. After that, he joined the ABC13 Livestream to discuss the secret to his success.

