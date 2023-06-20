He's king of the world! Or at this rate, he should be! Bun B was just crowned with another honor on the national stage.

Drake calls Trill Burgers 'best' he's ever had after surprise visit on Juneteenth

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houstonians who chose to celebrate Juneteenth with dinner at Trill Burgers got a special surprise when one of the biggest stars in the world dropped by Monday night to show his support for Bun B's newly opened burger joint.

The video above is from a previous story.

Hip hop superstar Drake visited Trill Burgers Monday night around 6:30 pm. While the restaurant was busy, per a representative, the other customers gave Drake and Bun a little space so they could catch up privately.

While chowing down on the restaurant's signature OG Trill Burger and fries, Drake shared a few thoughts about Bun with his 139 million Instagram followers via a video posted to his story.

SEE RELATED STORY: Long line forms outside Bun B's opening of Trill Burgers in Montrose

SEE ALSO: Drake-approved hot chicken restaurant sets opening date for first Houston location

For more on this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.