Driver backs up onto 22-month-old girl, killing her in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grand jury will decide what happens next to a driver accused of running over a 22-month-old girl and killing her over the weekend.

The tragic incident happened Saturday at about 2 p.m. in the 12019 block of Clifton Oaks, near Bissonnet and South Kirkwood.

Police said the young girl, identified as Brooklyn Hughes, was in the driveway of the home and playing behind a black Ford Escape. According to police, the female driver, who did not see Brooklyn, backed up and hit the toddler.

Brooklyn was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 37-year-old woman was questioned in the case but later released. Now, authorities said the case will go to a Harris County grand jury.