TURN TO TED

Turn to Ted gets a weeded lot taken care of for a special Houstonian

EMBED </>More Videos

A city of Houston crew mows a lot on the south side of the city.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Turn to Ted tip line lights up several times a week with high weed complaints. Our research shows 311 complaints about weeded lots have tripled in the last month.

Our latest tip led us to a lot in southeast Houston where the weeds had become trees in places and there was no avoiding the trash in some spots. We couldn't easily figure out who owned it. Tax maps showed no owner and city maps didn't either. A little more research and it became clear, a lot near Cullen was once supposed to be a City of Houston street. It had grown way over long ago.

Before we go further, we should let you in on a little secret - this Turn to Ted tip, came from Melanie Lawson while Ted was on the set reporting a similar piece. Melanie quietly asked Ted to look in this lot - which is next door to her father's home. Melanie's dad, Rev. Bill Lawson is an icon in this city. He has helped countless politicians and deserved a little better.

We called Houston Councilman Dwight Boykins who represents the area of the city where the lot is. Boykins thanked us for confirming the city owned it, "Ted, I want to thank you because you did the research. You really did and brought it to my attention."

We called Public Works and Boykins called the Public Works director. Minutes later, a crew was taking down weeds and small trees that had plagued the lot for a while. Today is clean and clear.

Part of the city-wide increase in high weed complaints is likely due to the rain - but city budget cuts also cut back on mowing across Houston.

It is no secret to Councilman Boykins who reminded our Turn to Ted team, "We have so much equipment and you have 643 miles of the city. We try to tackle as man of those lots as possible."

If you have a weeded lot in your neighborhood, the best way to get help is honestly to call 3-1-1 and get your neighbors too as well. Calling your council person really does work too. You can find out who yours is right here: https://www.houstontx.gov/council/whoismycm.html

For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hometurn to tedlawnmowerneighborneighborhood
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TURN TO TED
Women's shelter turns to Ted for help with low-hanging wire
Turn to Ted: Neighborhood fighting giant weeds in city-owned ditch
Send your story ideas to Ted Oberg Investigates
Student with special hearing needs turns to Ted
More turn to ted
HOME & GARDEN
This skeleton family's daily antics will tickle your funny bone
These home improvements could save you money on insurance
Why divers had to journey 80 feet into a sewage tank to fish out wipes
Turn to Ted: Neighborhood fighting giant weeds in city-owned ditch
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
METRO bus driver charged after woman was hit and killed
1 killed in fire at home that was supposed to be vacant
Substitute teacher says dad warned him not to touch students
Severe storms could threaten your Halloween plans
9-year-old shielded twin brothers before fatal bus stop crash
HPD officer charged with DWI after crash near downtown
Doubts raised about how kidnapping victim died during FBI raid
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween costume contest
Show More
Proposed Harvey recovery contract raises questions after Katrina work
'Day care fight club' Teachers cheer as kids beat each other
Red Sox celebrate World Series win with duck boat parade
$1 million Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
RAIN ON HALLOWEEN? Try these indoor alternatives
More News