Teen neighbor charged in home invasion that killed 20-year-old in northeast Harris County

Investigators believe the suspect saw an ambulance leave the home earlier in the night, and assumed it was empty during the break-in.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenage neighbor is charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man that occurred during a home invasion in northeast Harris County.The deadly incident happened on Nov. 3 on Kingslake Forest Drive, where the victim Francisco Orozco lived with his brother and sister-in-law.The sister-in-law had to be taken to the hospital for a health issue via ambulance that night, so Orozco was home alone.While with his wife in the hospital, the brother told deputies he got a call just before 11:30 p.m. from Orozco, who said he thought someone was breaking into the house. The brother told the victim to call 911, deputies said."When deputies arrived, the house was secure until they got into the backyard. They saw a window had been broken out in the back," Sgt. Ben Beall said last week. "So when the brother arrived at the house and made entry into the house, they found that the victim had been shot."Orozco was found fatally wounded in a bedroom inside the home.Harris County sheriff's deputies believe the killer may have thought the house was empty.Now a week after the shooting, homicide investigators have arrested a teen who they say was armed with a pistol when he was detained.According to officials, another stolen pistol was found that may have been used in three separate aggravated felonies.Authorities say the teen has previous arrests for robbery and evading arrest.He was turned over to Harris County Juvenile Probation.Investigators are working to identify more suspects.