Harris County deputies investigating man shot during apparent home invasion with 2 kids inside

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating an apparent home invasion in north Harris County that left one person shot while children were inside the residence.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, it responded to the Chartwell Court Apartments at 15100 Ella Blvd. and found one man shot inside his home.

The man was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, deputies said.

Authorities said intruders entered his apartment through a garage they believe was left open.

Two young children were inside the home but were in their room and not hurt, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office said two more adults were also there at the time. They were left unharmed.

Deputies described the suspects as two Black men, one being short and carrying what appeared to be a backpack.

Both suspects were said to have been wearing glasses and have not been found, according to deputies.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation and urge people with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org.