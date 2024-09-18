Trio accused of zip-tying a mom and shooting HPD officer includes 2 out on bond, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The three men accused of teaming up in a home invasion where they allegedly shot a Houston police officer remain behind bars on Wednesday.

Authorities charged Raymond Perez, 35, who's accused of shooting Officer Scott Durfee, with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a public servant, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

At the time of the crime on Tuesday, Raymond Perez was out on bond for felon in possession of a weapon and evading in a motor vehicle. He has yet to go before a judge or hearing officer on the new charges. He is due in court on Friday.

Michael Perez, 38, was also inside the home during the invasion, according to authorities. Authorities charged him with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. At the time of the crime, he was out on bond for possession of a controlled substance. During probable cause court on Wednesday, a hearing officer did not set a bond in his case.

Brian Garcia Chavez, 18, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Police accuse him of being the getaway driver. A hearing officer in probable cause court set his bond at $100,000.

It is unknown if Michael Perez and Raymond Perez are related.

ORIGINAL STORY: Trio of suspects arrested after mom zip-tied, officer shot, HPD says

Ben Bates said his daughter, who is 26 years old, was home alone with her two young children Tuesday morning when the doorbell rang. She said it appeared to be a food delivery driver, and although she had not placed a recent order, she believed they had the wrong house so she opened the door to tell them.

Bates said both of the Perez men forced their way into the home and zip-tied her hands. Her children were in the room, witnessing the attack.

The men took the victim from room to room, according to Bates, to look for valuables.

"It's amazing what can happen and how wrecked the house can be in just 10 minutes," Bates said.

Before the men entered, the neighbor across the street said he noticed something suspicious and called 911. He said he heard the woman's screams and told emergency operators to send someone urgently.

Police arrived in less than 10 minutes and made entry.

Officials said Raymond Perez shot Durfee in the leg. EMS workers took Durfee to the hospital, where he was released.

Police arrested both of the Perez men at or near the scene. They arrested Chavez at the Taco Bell where he worked.

Bates said his daughter is shaken and staying elsewhere for now to get away from the scene of the crime.

"We actually have a Ring camera, and you can answer with the Ring app, and she hadn't been doing that," Bates said. "I guarantee she'll do it from now on."

Bates said what happened inside his home feels like a violation, but he is grateful for his neighbor's quick action of calling 911 and the response from Houston police.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.