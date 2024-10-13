Man impersonating utility worker accused of murdering 72-year-old man, tying up wife

One of two suspects accused of impersonating utility workers before killing a Michigan man and tying up his wife was taken into custody without incident in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Saturday, authorities said.

The suspect, who has not been named, was arrested in connection to the death of Hussein Murray, a 72-year-old man from Rochester Hills, Michigan, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a media release.

Murray's wife was tied up and her hands were duct taped before she called 911 Friday and told officials she thought her husband may have been kidnapped, the sheriff's office said.

The 72-year-old told deputies that the two suspects came to the home on Thursday about a gas leak, but were not allowed inside. When they returned Friday night Murray took them to the basement, "ostensibly to look for the leak," officials said.

"While checking the house to make sure it was safe, deputies found the husband's body in the basement," the sheriff's office said. "Because of the gruesome nature of the injuries, it was not immediately clear if he had been shot or bludgeoned to death."

Murray's death was ruled a homicide on Saturday by the Oakland County Medical Examiner, according to the sheriff's office. His wife was hospitalized following the incident and has since been released.

A video of a man wearing a respirator mask and identifying himself and an associate as DTE Energy workers looking for gas leaks was released by the sheriff's office.

One of the suspects in the killing of a 72-year-old Michigan man is seen in this image from footage released by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Oakland County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource

An investigation is underway to determine if anything was taken from the home.

"Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific and tragic event, and we hope the perpetrators are quickly apprehended and brought to justice," DTE said in a statement. "Before DTE makes a routine visit to your home, we will make every effort to contact you in advance, either through a phone call from our call center or via email or text message."

The sheriff's office said it is looking for any videos or information members of the public may have from around the time of the incident, adding that it isn't releasing arrest details because of the active search for the second suspect.

"We appreciate the public's help with giving us tips and information related to the Rochester Hills homicide involving the fake DTE workers," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in the release. "We are communicating with the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office on formal charges. Meanwhile, we continue to encourage the public to give us any information or tips about suspect number two."

CNN's Sarah Dewberry contributed to this report

