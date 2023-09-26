Houston Fire Department crews put out flames at Holmes Road Recycling Center

Fire crews were called to the Holmes Road Recycling Company on Monday, where flames erupted once again, HFD said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Fire Department said a South Loop recycling center that erupted in flames Monday night is a place crews have encountered five times this year.

According to HFD, firefighters responded to reports of the fire at 2820 Holmes Road, which is home to the Holmes Road Recycling Company. The call came in at 7:37 p.m.

An Eyewitness News crew spotted a large smoke plume wafting from the area upon arriving.

About 50 to 60 firefighters responded to what HFD described as a "building fire with hazmat."

The fire was mainly contained with no injuries to crew members or anyone in the public, but at least one crew member was being decontaminated.

HFD added its hazmat team cleared the air near the facility for hazardous quality.

Deputy Chief Bryan Sky-Eagle told ABC13 fires seem to be a recurring issue at Holmes Road Recycling, explaining all the metal moving around sparks up trash. Inspectors and arson investigators are looking into what caused Monday's fire and will be speaking with property owners.

"(It takes) a lot of resources, so when these things happen five times a year, it's a lot of expense for the taxpayers," Sky-Eagle said.

