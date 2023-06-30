Police want to find additional suspects who may have been involved in a shooting that left a father of three fighting for his life.

Police arrest 1 person but seeking more suspects after father of 3 shot 4 times after leaving work

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston father of three is fighting for his life after being shot during a robbery as he returned home from working a long shift at a nearby restaurant.

Blood can still be seen outside the door of the small apartment where Holam Cheng resides with his wife and three kids. On Thursday, Victoria Cheng cried in the arm of her mom at the exact spot in front of their Chinatown-area apartment in the 9200 block of Bellwood.

"My dad, he makes the money for us to eat and pay for the house and help my grandmother. She's really old and she can't work," Victoria, who is a seventh grader and the family's youngest child, said.

Jianyun Ke, Cheng's wife, shared with ABC13 cell phone video of paramedics working to save her husband's life.

The Houston Police Department said he was shot four times and is currently in critical condition at Ben Taub Hospital.

Eyewitness accounts helped Houston police track down a car that was seen outside the home early Sunday morning. Court records show Cheng identified Quincy Harold from a photo lineup.

Harold is now charged with aggravated assault, but investigators are looking for more suspects.

"You shoot him once," Ke cried. "Why did you have to shoot him so many times? You want him dead? His hand is almost fallen off. I have run out of tears."

Only ABC13 is speaking with a robbery victim's family as he fight for his life. Tonight on Eyewitness News at 10 p.m., you'll see the important event that the act of violence has now derailed the father from achieving. You'll also see how the Chinatown community is stepping up for the family.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.