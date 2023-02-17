SkyEye video shows small jet damaged at Hobby Airport after going off runway

SkyEye video shows the skid marks the jet left on the runway before coming to a complete stop in a grassy area. The jet appears to have some damage to its wing.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A ground stop was issued at William P. Hobby Airport on Friday after a small jet went off the runway, officials said in a tweet.

Everyone on the aircraft is said to be safe and deplaned.

SkyEye video shows the skid marks the jet left on the runway before coming to a complete stop in a grassy area. The jet appears to have some damage to its wing.

Airport officials said they are working quickly to remove the jet and get back in operation.

Other passengers are encouraged to contact the airline they are flying with for an update on their status.