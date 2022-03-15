man shot

Man who allegedly caused 3-car accident on Sam Houston Parkway followed by driver and shot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was hospitalized after being shot in the middle of the South Beltway Feeder Road Monday night, according to Houston police.

Police said the shooting victim, described as a man in his early 40s, had first caused a three-car accident just after 9 p.m. on Sam Houston Parkway and Main Street.

After hitting the cars, police said he sped off.

The driver of a second car involved in the crash followed the man to a stoplight not far from the crash and got out and fired six or seven shots into his car before taking off, police said.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder, according to police. They said he is expected to survive.

"At the light, when the suspect stopped, the victim stopped. The two suspects got out of the vehicle and started shooting at our victim that started the accident. They shot about six or seven shots and then they took off," said Lt. E. Pavel.

The entire scene was caught on video by a witness. Police said they are looking for a gray Nissan Sentra.

