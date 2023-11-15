Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a driver who allegedly hit and killed a man before taking off near Barbara Mae at Duncum.

HCSO searching for tan sedan after man hit and killed by driver in east Harris County neighborhood

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are trying to track down a driver accused of hitting and killing a man before taking off on Wednesday.

Officials said it happened just before 6:30 a.m. when a driver called 911 to report the victim lying in the middle of an east Harris County neighborhood street.

Investigators believe the victim was on the roadway when he was hit by a tan or light brown sedan going south on Barbara Mae at Duncum Street.

That driver reportedly drove off.

The victim was a Hispanic man in his 30s and believed to be homeless, according to Sgt. Daniel Cooper with HCSO's vehicular crimes division.

He said the victim had injuries to his head and ankles.

"There are some signs, evidence that points to (the victim) being intoxicated at the time," Cooper added.

The search is on to find the driver.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.