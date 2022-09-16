Pedestrian with walker dragged over a mile in deadly hit-and-run crash on Westheimer, police say

The pedestrian was using a walker at the time of the crash, police said. It's unclear how many drivers were involved, but none of them stopped to render aid.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian who was using a walker was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning in west Houston.

The crash happened sometime after 5 a.m. on Westheimer Road near Lazy Hollow Drive, according to Houston police.

Although the pedestrian was struck near Lazy Hollow, they were dragged a mile to a mile and a half down the road, an HPD officer said at the scene.

Multiple body parts were found between Lazy Hollow and Hullsmith Drive, HPD said.

Investigators said it's unclear exactly what happened, but the vehicle(s) who hit the pedestrian failed to stop and render aid.

Police said it was dark in the area at the time of the crash and it's unclear if the pedestrian was in a crosswalk.

All eastbound lanes of Westheimer, heading into the city, were closed between Lazy Hollow and Hullsmith as police investigated the deadly crash.

Investigators did not provide a description of the vehicle(s) involved.