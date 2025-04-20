Rockets ready for playoff debut against Warriors in Game 1 of Western Conference 1st Round

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Rockets host the Golden State Warriors to start the Western Conference first round.

For Houston, it'll be the first taste of the playoffs for its young core, including the likes of Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and Cam Whitmore. As for the Rockets' veterans, Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, and Jeff Green provide experience to help guide the Rockets youngsters in the postseason.

Concerning Golden State, the team is no stranger to deep runs in the NBA playoffs, with its veteran stars leading the way in Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green.

The Rockets are 31-21 in conference matchups. Houston is 22-23 against opponents with a winning record.

The Warriors are 29-23 in Western Conference play. Golden State is ninth in the Western Conference, scoring 113.8 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

The Rockets' 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Warriors allow. The Warriors average 15.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 12.3 per game the Rockets allow.

Jalen Green is averaging 21 points and 3.4 assists for the Rockets. Sengun is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Curry is averaging 24.5 points and six assists for the Warriors. Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Concerning injuries for Houston, forward Jae'Sean Tate is out for Game 1 due to an ankle injury.

Game 1 of the Rockets-Warriors playoff game starts on Sunday at the Toyota Center in Houston at 8:30 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.