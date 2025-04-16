Pedestrian killed and woman drove into wall in separate crashes on IH-610 West Loop, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway into two separate crashes on the West Loop, one of which left at least one person dead, on Wednesday.

The Houston Police Department told Eyewitness News that there was a crash on the southbound lanes of IH-610 just before 5 a.m.

HPD said a woman hit a wall and was taken to the hospital. Authorities said she was seriously injured.

While investigating that initial wreck, police said they heard another collision on the northbound side.

Houston TranStar shows the single-vehicle crash happened at 4:20 a.m. on the IH-610 West Loop going northbound before Beechnut Street.

Investigators said a man who they believe was homeless was hit at least twice in that second crash. Those drivers stopped, called for help, and did not show any signs of impairment.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

SkyEye was above the freeway, where the main lanes could be seen filled with congestion during the morning rush hour.

The freeway was reopened around 8 a.m.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, X and Instagram.