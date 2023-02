Driver takes off after hitting child in East Little York, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A child was rushed to a hospital after a hit-and-run driver hit them Monday morning in East Little York, according to Houston police.

It happened at about 10:25 a.m. at 10400 Peachtree St., near Hirsch.

Police said the child was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

There is no description of the driver or vehicle said to have fled the scene.