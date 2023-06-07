Hit-and-run suspect Randall Denard Totty was arrested after Houston police say he crashed into a Harris County Precinct 5 deputy on Chimney Rock.

Driver wanted in hit-and-run crash that injured Pct. 5 deputy turns himself in, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver accused of crashing into a Harris County Precinct 5 constable deputy's patrol car on Tuesday, causing it to nearly fall into a bayou, has turned himself in.

Deputies said Randall Denard Totty was charged in the hit-and-run crash along Chimney Rock Road in Houston's southwest side at about 1:15 a.m.

Houston police said the on-duty Pct. 5 deputy was driving southbound on Chimney Rock when he was hit by a silver Lexus traveling eastbound.

After the crash, the deputy's patrol car ended up on the edge of the Brays Bayou, nearly in the water.

SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: Pct. 5 deputy nearly went into bayou after patrol car was struck in hit-and-run crash, HPD says

Video from Tuesday's scene shows the patrol car being towed away and the airbags that deployed during the crash. The deputy came out with minor injuries.

The driver left the scene, but his Lexus was found abandoned in an apartment complex parking lot a few miles away, damaged by the collision.

Hours later, officials said Totty turned himself in and was arrested.

The deputy involved in the crash was released from the hospital and is expected to be OK.