The hit-and-run suspect abandoned their silver Lexus at a nearby apartment complex after the crash, but the driver was nowhere to be found, investigators said.

Pct. 5 deputy nearly went into bayou after patrol car was struck in hit-and-run crash, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Precinct 5 deputy is in the hospital after a hit-and-run crash in southwest Houston.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday on Chimney Rock Road near North Braeswood Boulevard.

Houston police said the Pct. 5 deputy was driving southbound on Chimney Rock when he was hit by a Lexus that was traveling eastbound.

After the crash, the deputy's patrol car ended up on the edge of the Brays Bayou, nearly in the water. Thankfully, he came away with only minor injuries.

The Lexus took off after the crash, but was later was found abandoned in an apartment complex parking lot just a few miles away.

Police said the driver was nowhere to be found.

ABC13 spoke to a woman who lives near where the crash happened. She said she woke up, saw the police lights, and was shocked to see where the patrol car ended up.

"I was like 'Oh my god. Is he OK?' Because it was so close to where that, we didn't know if he was that far off the cliff or if he was alive or whatever. We didn't know," neighbor, Mrs. Edns said.

The search for the suspect is ongoing, investigators said.

HPD said if officers are able to track the driver down, that person will face a charge of failure to stop and render aid.

