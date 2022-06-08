pedestrian killed

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, Harris County Sheriff's Office says

EMBED <>More Videos

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, sheriff's office says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office's Vehicular Crimes Division.

ABC13 learned of the deadly incident shortly before 8:15 a.m., but Captain Anthony McConnell said that the call came in as early as two hours before.

According to the sheriff's office, a driver hit a pedestrian in the busy intersection at 3200 W. Greens Road near Veterans Memorial, then left the scene.

Deputies found the victim, a man, lying on the side of the road.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Authorities say they don't have information on what the vehicle looked like or witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyhit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian killedfatal crashperson killedhit and run accident
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin, Germany
Pedestrian killed in northwest Houston on FM 1960, police say
Woman killed in hit-and-run accident on sand of Surfside Beach
Driver could face charges after bicyclist hit and killed in W. Houston
TOP STORIES
19-year-old dies after car was shot at while driving on Tidwell
Baytown man accused of sexually assaulting teen he met online
Woman shot in the face when gunman fired into crowd in NE Houston
LIVE: Families of Uvalde, Buffalo victims testify in Congress
Houston catches a fever by the weekend
Family finds closure as woman missing for 38 years confirmed dead
5-year-old nearly crossed freeway until woman saved her, HPD says
Show More
Simone Biles among gymnasts seeking $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar
Texans staffer provided Watson NDA to give to masseuses, report says
MLB suspends Astros' Baker and Neris after bench-clearing dust-up
'Chrisley Knows Best' couple found guilty on federal charges
Moderna says updated COVID shot boosts omicron protection
More TOP STORIES News