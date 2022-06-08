Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, Harris County Sheriff's Office says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office's Vehicular Crimes Division.ABC13 learned of the deadly incident shortly before 8:15 a.m., but Captain Anthony McConnell said that the call came in as early as two hours before.According to the sheriff's office, a driver hit a pedestrian in the busy intersection at 3200 W. Greens Road near Veterans Memorial, then left the scene.Deputies found the victim, a man, lying on the side of the road.He was taken to the hospital, where he died.Authorities say they don't have information on what the vehicle looked like or witnesses.Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.