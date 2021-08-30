Hurricane Ida

Louisiana family sheltering in attic during Ida landfall was 'the only thing' they could do

Ida battered Louisiana as a Category 4 with top winds of 150 mph, a tie for 5th strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland U.S.
EMBED <>More Videos

Families stuck in attics as homes fill with water near New Orleans

LAPLACE, Louisiana -- Some families near New Orleans have been forced to take shelter in their attics as their homes took on water due to Ida, which slammed Louisiana as a major hurricane on Sunday.

Tiffany Miller and her family live in LaPlace, Louisiana, about 30 minutes outside of New Orleans. They are all trapped in the attic, waiting to be rescued.

"We've been up here maybe for an hour. Conditions hopefully are getting a little bit better. Water came in from Highway 61, and it came in kind of quick. The only thing that we could do was climb in the attic," Miller told a New Orleans TV station.

Photos: Hurricane Katrina made landfall near New Orleans on Aug. 29, 2005

First responders say the conditions in LaPlace are too dangerous to respond, but they hope it may get better with daylight.

Elsewhere in Louisiana, the mayor of Jean Lafitte, Tim Kerner Jr., said Ida has left the area in "total devastation."

He is pleading for water rescues after the levee failed.

READ MORE: Colonial Pipeline temporarily shuts down 2 fuel lines as Hurricane Ida makes landfall

Ida spent 16 hours over land as a hurricane battering Louisiana before finally being downgraded to a tropical storm Monday morning.

It hit coastal Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane with top winds of 150 mph, a tie for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland U.S.

Hurricane Ida by the numbers: Wind speeds, rainfall, storm surges and more

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlouisianahurricane idashelterevacuationrescuetropical stormtropical weatherstormu.s. & worldhurricanestorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE IDA
Kingwood HS students give back to Pennsylvania school hit by Ida
Caskets scattered around Louisiana as residents recover from Ida
Another supply caravan departs Houston for hurricane Ida victims
How 'climate warming' played role in intensification of Hurricane Ida
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News