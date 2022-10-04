ABC13 town hall to focus on Hispanics and mental health

Part of the problem is that people are facing language barriers and no access to health insurance. A local nonprofit is looking to change that.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.

While our Hispanic and Latin American communities experience similar vulnerabilities to mental health issues as the general population, experts say they face more barriers to both access to and quality of treatment.

According to NAMI, 35.1% of Hispanic and Latin American adults with mental illness receive treatment annually, compared to the U.S. average of 46.2%.

Eyewitness News anchor Rita Garcia is gathering experts for a town hall Thursday, Oct. 6 (7:00 - 8:00 p.m. CDT), to highlight the reasons why these disparities exist and to connect you with resources that can save your life or the lives of people you love.

Panelists for Thursday's town hall include:

Dr. Cristian Zeni, McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston

Ivan Sanchez, Houston Millennials

Laura Hidalgo, business owner and mental health advocate

Patrick McIlvain, Walk for Mental Health Awareness

Poverty, language barriers, a lack of cultural competency among some mental health providers, immigration status and stigma surrounding mental illness are all factors that experts say impact the well-being of our Hispanic and Latin American communities.

You can watch Thursday's town hall wherever you stream Eyewitness News on your TV, like Roku and Fire TV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."