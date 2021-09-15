Find resources that support Houston's Hispanic and Latino communities

In observation of Hispanic Latinx Heritage Month, ABC13 Houston and ABC Owned Television Stations are connecting viewers with resources serving the needs of our Hispanic and Latino communities.
Where to Get Help in Houston
Racial Equity Institute: An alliance of trainers, organizers, and institutional leaders who have devoted ourselves to the work of creating racially equitable organizations and systems.
Career, Housing & Wealth
Association for Latino Professionals of America-Houston: ALPFA empowers and develops Latino men and women as leaders of character for the nation, in every sector of the global economy.
BakerRipley: BakerRipley connects low-income families and individuals to opportunity so they can achieve the life they've imagined. Offers access to rent and utility assistance, education, job and career development, immigration and citizenship services, senior services, free tax help, disaster recovery and more.
Goodwill Industries of Houston: We educate, train, and hire individuals with barriers to employment to help them thrive. We connect people, families, and communities to improve lives and to meet the workforce needs of today and tomorrow.
Houston Harris County Emergency Rental Assistance Program: Administered by the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston and BakerRipley, the fund provides $159 million in rent and utilities assistance to families who are struggling.
Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce: The Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce serves as a catalyst for business opportunity and growth by creating business opportunities for its members and corporate partners through its strong network of local, national, and international partnerships.
Houston Housing Authority: The Houston Housing Authority provides affordable homes and services to more than 58,000 low-income Houstonians, including over 17,000 families housed through the Housing Choice Voucher Program and another 5,700 living in 25 public housing and tax credit developments around the city. HHA also administers the nation's third largest voucher program exclusively serving homeless veterans.
Latin Women's Initiative: Latin Women's Initiative is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of Latin women and children by providing financial and volunteer support through local nonprofit organizations.
Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation: Offers home downpayment grants to first-time and repeat home buyers in Houston, Galveston and Beaumont, Texas. TSAHC programs target the housing needs of low-income families and other underserved populations in Texas.
Workforce Solutions: The Gulf Coast Workforce Board and its operating affiliate Workforce Solutions are the public workforce system in the 13-county Houston-Galveston region of Texas. The board helps employers meet their human resource needs and individuals build careers, so both can compete in the global economy.
Health
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.
Hispanic Health Coalition: Promotes healthy lifestyles among Houston's Hispanic and Latino community, especially those with limited access to resources and information. We work continuously to eliminate health disparities and increase health literacy in these communities.
Hope Clinic: Provides health care services to all people, regardless of the patient's ability to pay. In particular, HOPE Clinic serves the uninsured, under-insured, those with limited English proficiency, and low-income patients. Provides services in 30 different languages, including Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Korean, Burmese, Arabic, and Spanish.
Houston Food Bank: America's largest food bank in distribution leads hunger relief in 18 southeast Texas counties. The Houston Food Bank distributes food and other essentials to those in need through a network of 1,500 community partners.
Kids Meals Inc: Our mission is to end childhood hunger by delivering free healthy meals to the doorsteps of Houston's hungriest preschool-aged children and through collaboration provide their families with resources to help end the cycle of poverty.
Legacy Community Health: Provides adult primary care, pediatrics, dental care, vision services, behavioral health services, OB/GYN and maternity, vaccinations and immunizations, health promotion and community outreach, wellness and nutrition, and comprehensive HIV/AIDS care on a sliding scale.
Meals on Wheels for Greater Houston and Galveston County: Interfaith Ministries' program provides home-delivered meals to approximately 4,900 homebound seniors and disabled adults in five counties. The program also delivers weekend meals and a week's worth of breakfast to about a quarter of our most frail and isolated clients.
Prevention Park Health Center: Planned Parenthood is one of the nation's leading providers of high-quality, affordable health care, and the nation's largest provider of sex education. With or without insurance, you can always come to us for your health care.
Education
Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans: AAMA has empowered men, women and children to pursue their dreams and inspired leaders within the community, through its schools, counseling and prevention services, career guidance and extra-curricular offerings.
Community Family Centers: Serves low-income families within Houston's impoverished Greater East End. CFC works towards its mission by providing a safe and nurturing environment for children to excel and adults to learn, strengthening community partnerships, and promoting cultural understanding and community empowerment.
Houston Hispanic Forum: Empowers and inspires the success of the large and growing Hispanic community in the Greater Houston area, thereby strengthening the entire community.
Latinos for Education - Greater Houston: Develops, connects and places essential Latino leaders in the education sector.
Immigration & Policing
FIEL Houston: FIEL is an immigrant-led civil rights organization that advocates for just laws for immigrant youth, their families, access to higher education for all people regardless of immigration status, and access to justice for the community.
Houston Peace & Justice Center: HPJC serves as an action center for peace and justice efforts. We provide peace education, activism training, and collaborative resources for individuals, families, and organizations throughout the Greater Houston area to build a just, non-violent community.