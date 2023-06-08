One of the many changes the new HISD superintendent announced in his first week is employees at 29 schools will have to reapply for their jobs. But, many don't agree with this move.

HISD teachers' pay based on student performance among changes from new superintendent

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We'll see Houston ISD's new leaders in action for the first time on Thursday as they hold their first meeting.

Mike Miles began as superintendent as part of the state's takeover of the district a week ago. He's floated the idea of charter schools and has announced teachers and principals will be paid on how well they perform.

One of the other changes Miles has announced in his first week on the job is employees at 29 schools will have to reapply for their jobs.

He also promised no school closures in the first year of the takeover and has not ruled out the possibility of a charter school system.

Like teachers, principals' pay will also be tied to performance.

Miles told ABC13 that HISD principals will make a base salary of $110,000 to $195,000, depending on performance based on student achievement, quality of instruction, special education, and campus action plans.

Thursday's meeting will also bring together the newly-picked, nine-member board of managers who applied for the position. There are HISD parents, graduates, and community members represented, but the Houston Federation of Teachers is not happy with the board, pointing out that everyone was selected by the TEA and not elected by the public.

The group is holding a press conference at 4:30 p.m. to voice concerns over all the changes. Meanwhile, a member of the new board says the changes are swift, but they're needed.

"There's a floodgate that opened up, so as we do, we drink from the firehose, and unfortunately, there's an opportunity for us to take that and use it as a growth measure," Adam Rivon said.

