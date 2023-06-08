HISD educators can expect salary changes next year, factors tied to school performance

Salaries for principals and teachers at the Houston Independent School District will soon be paid partially based on students' performance.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Principals and teachers in the Houston Independent School District will soon be paid partially based on school performance.

The new salary system could have some principals making more than $200,000 a year.

"We can have an evaluation system, and we can stop and have the regular compensation like we always did," new superintendent Mike Miles said, "But, the most effective and aligned way to do it, is to tie the compensation to the evaluation."

Miles spent the day with principals, sharing how their base salaries will be determined.

Principal effectiveness areas:

35% student achievement

30% quality of instruction

20% special education

15% campus action plans

Administrators will spend the next year evaluating principals, and new salaries will go into effect at the start of the 2024 school year.

HISD principals will now make anywhere from $110,000 to $195,000, which is a much wider range than the current system.

There are also substantial stipends for those working in large schools, those with a lot of experience, and those working in traditionally low-performing schools.

A year after this pay model goes into effect for principals, the new superintendent says he will start a similar model with teachers.

