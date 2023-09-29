CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Alondra ReyesToro

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY!

NAME: Alondra ReyesToro

HIGH SCHOOL: Milby High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Alondra is a varsity cheerleader and star student. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Ignite and the Peace Club. Alondra believes in displaying school spirit in all aspects of her educational journey, from the field to the classroom she encourages her peers to be their best.

GOALS: Alondra plans to pursue a degree in business and to obtain a real estate license. Her goal is to start her own business in cosmetology.