CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Mari Pappas

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY!

NAME: Mari Pappas

HIGH SCHOOL: Memorial

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Mari is an excellent student, athlete and leader. She is a member of the Academy of Business, Student Council, the National Honor Society, and plays Soccer. She is the Media Chair for Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves on the Spring Branch ISD Superintendent's Student Advisory Board. Mari has a passion for school spirit and is an active member of Mustang Sweethearts, an organization focused on spreading school pride.

GOALS: Mari plans to study Communications at Texas A &M University. Her goal is to pursue a career in marketing.