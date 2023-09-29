WATCH LIVE

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Lola Tovar

Friday, September 29, 2023 8:01PM
MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY!




NAME: Lola Tovar

HIGH SCHOOL: Energy Institute

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Lola is the President of Student Government and the Founder of the her school's Model UN. She is an outstanding student and participates in several extracurricular organizations including, National Honor Society, Debate Club and Tennis. She promotes school spirit and uplifting her classmates as a Student Ambassador.

GOALS: Lola plans to study international relations and anthropology, with a minor in religion or philosophy. Her goal is to work in an international field either in a diplomatic or academic role.

