CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Tranh-Tri Nguyen

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!

NAME: Tranh-Tri Nguyen

HIGH SCHOOL: Kerr High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS:Thanh is a top ranked student, the captain of his tennis team and participates in several scholastic groups, including Debate and the Robotics Club. After losing their home during Hurricane Harvey, his family faced significant struggles and financial hardship. Thanh turned his passion for tutoring fellow students into a way to help his mother with the budget by starting an independent tutoring business. Never allowing his challenges to affect his success, he continues to excel in his academic journey.

GOALS: After graduating high school, Thanh plans to attend a four-year college to pursue a degree in chemical engineering.